For the first time ever, elusive white giraffes have been caught on film

For the first time in history, a lucky cameraman was able to record a video of the majestic white giraffes.

Did you see these pale white giraffes?! 😍 https://t.co/wUWOqdOzAb pic.twitter.com/926sfZLFD8 — Greenpeace Africa (@Greenpeaceafric) September 13, 2017

The Kenyan animals were spotted in June of this year. In a blog post, the Hirola Conservation Program wrote:

They were so close and extremely calm and seemed not disturbed by our presence. The mother kept pacing back and forth a few yards in front of us while signalling the baby Giraffe to hide behind the bushes – a characteristic of most wildlife mothers in the wild to prevent the predation of their young.





The giraffes have leucism, a condition that prevents pigmentation of the skin, Fox reports. Though there are a handful of instances where the elusive animals have been spotted, this is believed to be the first time that they’ve been captured on film.

