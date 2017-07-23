Graphic video shows a man “off his meds” murdering someone over basketball shoes in Brooklyn

Warning: this video is graphic.

A 36-year-old Ukrainian immigrant, who says he’s been off his meds for two years, that he hears voices and that these voices told him to “hurt but not kill [another man]” over stolen Air Jordans, can be seen on graphic surveillance video plunging a knife once into the torso of 31-year-old Lekaurius Thomas as he sits outside B&B Mini Market, killing him.

According to the New York Post, Ernest Dubinsky said of the Brighton Beach stabbing that he hears “voices in [his] head,” has “been off [his] meds for two years” and claimed Thomas “stole a bag of [his] clothes the night before. Air Jordans, 10 shirts, shorts, socks, underwear.”





Dubinsky claimed that “voices told [him] to hurt but not to kill [Thomas].”

EXCLUSIVE: Suspect caught on camera stabbing man to death said, "The voices told me to hurt but not to kill him" https://t.co/ZiJa5hvKtC — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2017

After he was stabbed, a shocked Thomas tried to get away. Moments later, he collapsed on the ground in front of taxi cab.

Dubinsky now faces charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He did not leave the scene of the murder and confessed to it.