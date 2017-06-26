Graphic video shows the cowardly assault and robbery of two men in New Orleans — the suspects are still on the loose

Warning: the video you are about to see is graphic.

Two Boston-area men who were visiting New Orleans as tourists were savagely beaten and robbed as they walked back to their hotel around 9 p.m. on Saturday by four suspects, and the incident was caught on camera.

This is the best look we have of the felons, who are still on the loose.

The victims have not been identified.

The New Orleans Police Department released the footage of the assault.

“On 06/24/17 at about 8:52 pm, two victims were attacked by four unknown black male subjects. The subjects went thru the victims pockets and removed their property. The subjects then fled the area on foot,” police said on YouTube. “Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the identity of these subjects, please contact 8th District Detective Chantelle Davis at (504)658-6707, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (504)822-1111.”

The video shows one man getting punched from behind, knocked out and falling to sidewalk before being robbed of his phone and wallet.

A pool of blood was visible.

One of the suspects inexplicably ran back to the scene after fleeing and yanked at the victim’s motionless body, as if to check for something he’d left behind or to see if there was more for the taking.

The other victim was dragged to the ground, punched and robbed up against a wall.

According to CBS Boston, one of the victims is in critical condition as of Monday, presumably the man who was knocked out, while the other was able to talk to police about what happened.

The Advocate reports that victim speaking to authorities is 32 years old.

The assailants are still out there.