Heartbreaking video shows Philando Castile’s fiancée and her daughter crying just after he was killed

Police have released video footage of Philando Castile’s fiancée Diamond Reynolds and her daughter sitting in the back of a police car just moments after Castile was shot dead by officer Jeronimo Yanez.

In the beginning of the video, Reynolds screams in anger while handcuffed in the back of the car. Her then 4-year-old daughter cries and says, “Mom, please don’t scream, because I don’t want you to get shooted!”

“Okay,” Reynolds says, attempting to appear calm.

“I can keep you safe,” her daughter offers. The little girl then hugs her mom and cries, as Reynolds says, “I can’t believe they just did that.”

When Reynolds pulls on her handcuffs a few seconds later, the child screams, “No! Please don’t! I don’t want you to get shooted!”

“I wish this town was safer like the other town we were living in. I don’t want it to be like this anymore,” she adds, still crying.

“Tell that to the police, okay?” Reynolds tells her. “Tell them you wish that they didn’t have to kill people.”

The video comes a week after Yanez’s manslaughter trial for the July 2016 killing of Castile ended. During the incident, Castile informed Yanez that he was legally carrying a gun after being pulled over for a broken tail light. Despite Castile’s assuring the officer that he wasn’t reaching for the weapon, Yanez shot him seven times at point blank range, ending his life as Reynolds and her daughter watched. Yanez was found not guilty.

