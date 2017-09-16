Her answer to a “swingers cruise” question sent “Family Feud” and Steve Harvey off the rails for good

“Family Feud” got wild the moment host Steve Harvey asked two lady contestants to “Name something you’d do if your husband made reservations for you on a swingers cruise.”

One hundred married women were already asked for an answer to this question, and a contestant named Jerica blurted out the following answer: “Bring my best friend.”

It wasn’t on the board, but no one could contain their laughter.





Carol’s face was everything.

But just when you thought Carol was scandalized, she fired back in the best way.

“I told you I couldn’t go,” she said to Jerica.

Then, of course, Carol had a free shot to get an answer on the board, and it was the top those 100 married women gave.

“I wouldn’t go,” she said.

And, boom went the dynamite.

Carol’s reaction was even better than her answer.