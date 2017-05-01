Heroes save family from a pickup flipped over in fast-moving Texas floodwaters

Emotional, incredible video shot over the weekend shows strangers coming together to save a man and two children (an infant and a 2-year-old) trapped in a pickup that had overturned in rushing floodwaters near Myrtle Springs, Texas.

Tom Mitchell, who shot the video, was driving around after the storm looking for a way to help. He found it in the overturned truck, a Chevy Silverado. It’s not clear whether Mitchell was first to the scene.

Others joined in the rescue efforts. WFAA-8 reports that Mitchell wasn’t strong enough to enter the floodwaters on his own, so he filmed the rescue. Several men managed to pry the doors open and get the occupants. Then, things took a turn for the worse. Mitchell suddenly found a role in the rescue.





“The infant is white, going bluish-grey,” says Mitchell, and shortly after, he puts his phone in his pocket to begin CPR on the infant.

Mitchell narrates the scene unbelievably. “This baby is gonna die if we don’t start CPR fast […] This baby may not make it, this baby may not make it. No reaction, nothing is happening.’ Behind Mitchell, someone starts praying. “Please, Jesus, let this baby breathe.”

The video cuts off without a clean ending.

But media reports say all three family members survived what could’ve been a tragic drowning, another reminder not to cross floodwaters.

In a social media posting, the father of the children says he and his infant are doing better, and his daughter, the toddler retrieved from the car, is “stable.” The post says his daughter was still under sedation but that she would likely have her breathing tube removed soon.