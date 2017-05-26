Hey, angry dog-walker crossing the street — watch out for that pole!

What happens when a man walking a dog through a crosswalk gets mad at an approaching motorist?

Just watch.

The man, sporting a thick goatee and walking a type of spaniel, starts pointing angrily at the motorist as if to say, “Hey, I’m right here, how about stopping!” However, the video, apparently shot by a dash cam in the motorist’s car, shows that the vehicle seems to be slowly approaching and is in no danger of breaching the crosswalk lines and threatening the man or his dog.

Well, karma must have agreed. As the man continues to stare and point at the driver, he approaches the sidewalk and — wham! — walks right into the pole.

His reaction to his sudden misfortune, getting even angrier at the motorist as if he just planted the pole there, is funnier than his initial silly behavior.

It just goes to show, whether behind the wheel or walking across the street, keep your temper in check and keep your eyes on the road.