Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the footage in this story disturbing.

Frightening footage has emerged of the moments after a man deliberately plowed his car into a crowded area filled with pedestrians in Melbourne, Australia.





The video shows people frantically running toward the vehicle, a Suzuki SUV with a smashed front end and smoke emerging from under the hood. People can be heard screaming while others are heard shouting, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as people rush to care for the victims left lying on the ground at Flinders Street train station.

Some people are seen inspecting the vehicle and opening the SUV’s doors to check on the driver. Screaming and shouting pick up in volume it seems as witnesses begin to realize the severity of the incident.

No deaths have been reported, but 19 people suffered injuries, one of which is reported to be a child with a head injury.

The suspected driver was arrested at the scene. The 32-year-old man can be seen in later footage being dragged out of the SUV by an off-duty police officer. The officer reportedly fought with the suspect while arresting him, suffering shoulder and hand injuries in the struggle.

While vehicles have been employed by terrorists for attacks in other cities around the world, Victoria police announced that this incident is not being treated as a terrorist attack. They said the driver is not known to counter-terrorism authorities.

The arrested man reportedly has a history of mental health issues, plus a minor assault matter and drug use. A second arrest of a 24-year-old man at the scene was made when police spotted him filming the attack and found knives in his bag. However, police later said he was not connected to the incident, and he is in fact assisting authorities as they investigate.

The SUV was traveling at about 60 mph, witnesses said, before it crashed in the busy street outside the train stop. The vehicle was registered in a family member’s name, police said.

Daniel Andrews, premier for Victoria, said: “This is an act of evil and an act of cowardice and one I am sure which will be condemned by all Victorians.”

A witness told the Herald Sun that the driver appeared to be unconscious after the incident.

“They [police] were knocking him … trying to wake him up,” the person told the paper. “He got pulled out from the passenger [side of the car]. He was pulled out of the car with a gun at his chest, like the big one [large gun] … they dragged him out … he looked unconscious.”

An employee at nearby donut shop said that she heard screams before she saw “people flying everywhere.”

“We could hear this noise, as we looked left, we saw this white car, it just mowed everybody down,” she said. “People are flying everywhere. We heard thump, thump. People are running everywhere.”