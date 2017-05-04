House Democrats go out with a symbolic song after the House passes the Obamacare replacement
House Democrats go out with a symbolic song after the House passes the Obamacare replacement

On Thursday, the House of Representatives narrowly passed a Republican-backed health care bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Shortly after the bill passed, House Democrats expressed their thoughts through the power of song:

They could be heard singing the distinctive parts of “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam.

The song was a taunt from Democrats telling their Republican counterparts “goodbye,” as they believed that the passing of the wildly unpopular bill would cost them seats in the House.


