How do you flip your Range Rover in your own driveway? Ask this guy

You’re about to watch a very, very expensive 43 seconds.

Seems that the driver of this SUV, a Range Rover, has decided to pull off a J-turn in this driveway (presumably his own, though we’re not sure). He waits for a car to pass by before mashing it in reverse and steering into his driveway.

But there’s a reason you only try these kinds of tricks in cars on level surfaces, and this driver learns it the hard way.





The Range Rover hits the curb at an angle and treats it like a ramp, soaring into the air before landing hard, smashing windows and rolling once to land upright. Along with the windows, the vehicle appears to lose a subwoofer and a lot of wiring.

Jalopnik says the driver wasn’t hurt, but this certainly dented his pride.