If this doesn’t make you think twice about riding a motorcycle on a rainy day nothing will

Warning: this is graphic.

Consider this video a warning.

Video from Russia shows what the worst of what can happen when you make the wrong pass in less than ideal driving conditions.

RELATED: A biker lost all control around a turn and headed for a wall at 120 mph, but somehow he lived to tell the tale

A woman on a motorcycle makes an ill-advised pass in between another motorcycle and a truck hauling cars.





She loses control and spins out into the other lane with fatal consequences.

The person recording the video stops to take a look and parts from the bike are scattered all over the road.

Excuse us, we’re off to get our tires and priorities checked.