If this doesn’t make you think twice about riding a motorcycle on a rainy day nothing will

Warning: this is graphic.
Consider this video a warning.
Video from Russia shows what the worst of what can happen when you make the wrong pass in less than ideal driving conditions.
A woman on a motorcycle makes an ill-advised pass in between another motorcycle and a truck hauling cars.
She loses control and spins out into the other lane with fatal consequences.
The person recording the video stops to take a look and parts from the bike are scattered all over the road.
Excuse us, we’re off to get our tires and priorities checked.