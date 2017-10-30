Insane dashcam video shows the moment a police car liquifies a deer at 114mph

Some of us have hit deer with our vehicles before — and nothing multiplies the danger of a deer strike like speed. That’s what makes this clip out of Minnesota so remarkable.

Dashcam footage just released by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a medium-sized doe panics and sprints in front of a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call with lights and sirens on.

The Isanti County News reports the unnamed Sheriff’s Deputy was responding to a call about a man with a gun at a restaurant just before 6:30am.





He was traveling at 114 miles per hour just north of Cambridge when the deer jumped in front of his cruiser. Miraculously, the deputy kept control of his vehicle even though the hood flew up and smashed into his windshield.

All airbags deployed and the cruiser was totaled — the fourth to be totaled this year! (Three of the four police cars totaled in 2017 are due to deer strikes, says Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk.)

The incident “shows how important it is to not to swerve when an animal strike is going to occur. If the deputy swerved, he would have rolled and been injured or worse,” says Sheriff Caulk.

The deputy walked away with minor injuries. The deer was rendered unrecognizable.