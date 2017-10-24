Insane video captured by mom shows the lightning bolt that almost killed her son

Video captured by Argentinian mom Carolina Kotur shows the moment her son was nearly struck by lightning as he played in their yard during a recent storm. Even with other tall objects apparently around him, the electricity aims right for him.

The unnamed 12-year-old boy survived the near-strike, reports the Daily Mail. In the moments before the lightning bolt, the boy is playing with an umbrella and a drainpipe gushing water.

Kotur says she was inside comforting her daughter, who is frightened by such storms, when she began filming.

RELATED: Enormous bolt of lightning narrowly misses a man as it smolders everything in its path





“It was morning, I was with my daughter in the room calming her, because she is scared of lightning, says Kotur. “My son was walking in the rain and I started filming because I was making a joke, and right next to him the lightning struck.”

“Thank God nothing happened to him,” she added.

The Daily Mail reports that the strong storm system has claimed the lives of people and livestock in Argentina and neighboring Paraguay.