Insane video shows a motorcyclist crash into a truck’s fuel tank, catch on fire and live to tell the tale

Surveillance footage from a car accident in Nanchang, China, on Saturday shows the scary moment a motorcyclist narrowly escaped death.

In the video, the motorcyclist can be seen driving down a street as a dump truck attempts to make a left turn in front of him. Unable to stop in time, the motorcyclist crashes into the dump truck’s fuel tank, and both vehicles are immediately engulfed in flames. As the motorcyclist rolls around on the ground on fire, the truck driver and a witness successfully pull him to safety.

“My truck was also on fire at that time,” said the truck driver, identified as Yang Juyong. “The door on my side could not open, as the fire was darting over. I opened the door on the passenger side and jumped out. Then I rushed to the injured man, and rescued him.”

Juyong then called for local firefighters and medics to assist the motorcyclist. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the huge fire took a full 40 minutes to put out.

“The first thing that came into my mind was rescuing the man. I did not care that my truck was burned. What I was thinking was trying to rescue that man first,” Juyong said.

After a preliminary investigation into the accident, authorities stated the motorcyclist was driving too fast at the time, which is why he was unable to stop quickly enough to avoid crashing into the truck.

