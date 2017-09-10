Irma is sucking up seawater, leaving bare ocean floor “as far as the eye can see”

Video posted to Facebook yesterday claims to show bare sea floor left exposed by Hurricane Irma.

As the winds of the storm whip about them, an unidentified man simply jumps off a pier onto the sandy bottom, where aquatic plants, conch shells and an old anchor are left behind. There’s no sight of aquatic life, which was swept out to sea.

The uploader, Kelly Johnson, says the video was shot in Long Island in the Bahamas, writing, “There is no more ocean ! As far as the eye can see . And they don’t know where it went ! Wow …. Irma is more powerful than people think ! Be safe guys . 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 🙏🏼”





Johnson would later update her post with the all-clear: “Update: Long Island has the all clear .. The sea is gradually coming back! Praise God….”

Fox Carolina reports that there is no risk of a tsunami, though a tsunami draws seawater in a nearly identical manner.

