It was a normal day on the lake until a screamin’ bald eagle intervened — and it was all caught on slow-motion video

Vancouver man Ashton Phillips was all set for a day on the lake. Last Friday, he took a boat out from a lodge in Kyuquot, on the northern coast of Vancouver Island.

He and his friends were cutting bait — salmon strips, according to CTV News, used to bait halibut — when the eagle struck.

Phillips already had his camera out, having seen the beautiful bird circling before, and aimed his camera at it as it changed course and careened towards him.

“I didn’t even realize it was coming for the big chunk of salmon until obviously it snagged it and flew off. It was a pretty surreal experience,” he told CTV News.

Though Phillips was initially worried that people would accuse him of feeding the bird, he was pleased that the reaction to the stunning slow-motion clip has been understandably positive. He told CTV News “I thought maybe people would start saying ‘Well you guys baited it, you’re feeding the wildlife,’ but we didn’t […] It’s nice to see people just really enjoyed the video.”