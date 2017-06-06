It was a perfectly normal trip home from Kroger until this man jumped on a driver’s hood

DeKalb and Atlanta police are searching for a man shown in dashcam video randomly jumping on the hood of a woman’s car and kicking in the windshield.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Monday as the woman pulled out of a Kroger parking lot in the 1100 block of Moreland Avenue, according to police.

She said she had just left a gas station when the man kicked the windshield of her black Hyundai Sonata several times and ran east on Village Creek Landing.

While she was not injured, the woman told Channel 2 Action News that the experience of “looking into someone’s face who clearly doesn’t care about anything or anyone and seeing him that close to you, kicking at you” was terrifying.