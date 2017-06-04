It was a very average break-in until the naked guy showed up

Police in Montgomery County, Md., are searching for a man who apparently tried to break into a home entirely naked, not even wearing shoes.

The incident took place just after midnight on May 18 of this year. The homeowner was surprised, to say the least, when he reviewed surveillance footage of his home to find a naked man strolling up his driveway and walking around his home, trying a rear entrance door and peering in the windows before leaving again.

RELATED: No one knows why this man was naked in the airport, but he got away with it





The naked man does not gain entry to the home and leaves shortly after arriving, walking off the property.

The homeowner, who’s chosen not to be identified for the safety of his family, correctly calls the attempted break-in “a bizarre situation” as well as “alarming.” Montgomery County Police have asked the public to submit tips and leads to help identify the suspect, according to NBC4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Police at (240) 773-6710 or anonymously report information to Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1 (866) 411-TIPS (8477).