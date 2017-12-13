Wild footage taken from an incident on Tuesday afternoon shows a naked man running down the highway and jumping onto vehicles after crashing his own truck — causing the road to close to traffic.





Police responded to a call about an accident near Washington Dulles International Airport and a man possibly fleeing the scene without his clothes on. According to officers, one of the drivers involved in the crash got out of his car and assaulted the other driver. That’s when the suspect reportedly undressed and jumped onto a passing vehicle on the road. After causing damage to the truck, he got off of it and ran from the scene.

The video shows the man trying to climb into a dump truck. At one point, he jumps onto the back of a passing truck, clinging on as the vehicle attempts to drive away. Theo Garner watched the entire ordeal Herndon office building.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I see a guy half naked guy cross eight lanes of traffic on 28. He then climbs up on the back of the dump truck that a pickup truck had slammed into the back of, disrobes and then proceeds to throw things on 28,” he said. “It’s not something you see every day. I’ve been working there for 17 years and I’ve never seen any shenanigans like that man. That was absolutely insane. But I’ll tell you it did brighten up a boring workday.”

The man was later located on Dulles property and was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are reportedly still working to identify the suspect, and charges against him are pending.

