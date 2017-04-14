Jeep drivers serve up some vigilante justice after spotting a Mercedes taking up two parking spaces

After spotting a red Mercedes parked across two spots outside of Best Buy, two Jeep owners decided to teach the Mercedes owner a lesson. Video footage shows the two Jeep drivers backing into two spots next to the Mercedes, blocking him in by making it impossible for him to open his doors.

After the pranksters park their vehicles, the one filming says, “Let’s go wait for the guy to come back.” They then hide in some bushes awaiting his return so that they can witness how he reacts.

Of course, when the Mercedes driver arrives, he’s enraged to see that his car has been blocked in, throwing his hands up in despair and even kicking the tires of the Jeeps. He then tries to get his door open, but is unable to squeeze in. The frustrated driver is then left with no option but to open his trunk and climb in with the entire ordeal being recorded.





One of the Jeep owners later posted the video on YouTube with the comment, “Lesson is learned. Teaching that Mercedes driver how to park.”

