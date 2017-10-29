Just one problem with this welder taking a hard-earned coffee break: He’s on fire

Doug Thompson is used to working around sparks and flame. He’s not just a veteran welder; on nights and weekends, “Demon” Doug performs fire shows with the Circus of Hell, a fire performance troupe founded with wife Susan Thompson.

The site claims that Thompson holds world records for “the hottest flame extinguished on the human tongue, the world’s longest nose weld, and the most times licking a red hot 1000 degree knife.”

That first record — when Thompson extinguished a 6300° Farenheight flame with his tongue — was achieved in 2015 and captured on video. “This is the ONLY flame hot enough to cut steel,” he wrote in the video of the record, “but I AM FIREPROOF! I use this torch every day in my work as a welder creating beautiful things out of iron and steel, and now I can put it out on my tongue.”

So a little fire is really no big deal for Thompson, of Hell-N-Back Welders near Peace River in Alberta, Canada. A Youtube video posted by the welding company shows Doug casually sipping a cup of coffee as hot slag burns off of him.

“Welders be like, ‘I’m fine,'” writes Thompson.