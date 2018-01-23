This guy is either the world’s greatest daredevil or the luckiest man on the face of the planet. If he has a death wish, he’s failed miserably. If he gets a rush from nearly killing himself with death-defying leaps, then he must be living out his wildest fantasies.





Known as 8booth, he goes around Southern California in search of high spots to leap from. On the day he recorded this video, he found an apparent apartment building in Newport Beach, Calif., overlooking Newport Harbor. But this wasn’t just a leap into an open body of water.

No, right below were two long docks, with a large sailboat bobbing in the middle.

So 8booth, wearing GoPro cameras on his forehead and wrist, takes us on his journey up the stairs to the roof of the apartment. He reaches the edge of the roof, apparently eight floors up, breathing heavily, and quickly surveys his surroundings below.

And then he leaps.

Thanks to the GoPro camera, so do we. And it becomes apparent very quickly that the dock below is a real threat to breaking his fall — and quite likely his body.

But this stunt wasn’t to end in disaster; at the last moment, 8booth twists past the dock and splashes into the water.

He’s had close calls before, like this four-story jump into a pool and this leap over a rocky cliff.

One has to wonder if one of these close calls will end up being the last call for 8booth.

Until then, he can keep our hearts rate up, as well as those of the police.