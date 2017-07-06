Man checks his security footage to find he hosted a huge and hungry overnight visitor

A Colorado man woke up on Tuesday morning to find his home had been completely ransacked overnight. Thinking burglars had broken in, he checked his security camera footage and found that the culprit was actually a bear.

“A HUGE BEAR broke into my home last night while I was sleeping !!,” Chris O’Dubhraic wrote on Facebook alongside pictures from the security footage. “He stayed for about 4½ hours walking around the kitchen (trashed and ripped 8 foot door off ), investigated all open bedrooms, family room, and the deck to relax !!”





RELATED: Runners stopped dead in their tracks when someone uninvited tried to take first place

The astonishing footage shows the bear walking around the kitchen looking for food — even once opening the fridge with his paw. After trashing the kitchen, the animal walked through some downstairs bedrooms and then left the house around 4:30 a.m.

Watch 375 lb bear stand and open fridge in Co Springs. Deemed imminent threat to public by @COParksWildlife officers https://t.co/3tvsUIEqbs — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 4, 2017

O’Dubhraic’s local forest services informed him that the bear would likely return for more food. Authorities also believe it was the same bear that had previously followed a woman’s car into her garage and trapped her inside so it could look for food. To spare neighboring people the possibility of being harmed by the animal, parks officers shot and killed it.

RELATED: A woman thought her home was burglarized, but it was just a bear who wanted to play piano