Man sees “Antiques Roadshow” give a blanket a high value and realizes he may be rich too

How would you react if you watched a TV show and an item you owned was valued at half a million dollars, and how much more must it mean to a man on disability struggling to make ends meet? A throwback episode of “Antiques Roadshow” is recirculating on social media, and it’s not hard to see why.

“L.T.” was living on a $839 monthly disability check when he saw an episode of “Antiques Roadshow.” In that episode, a man found out the Navajo first-phase chief’s wearing blanket from the 19th century he had on a chair at his home was worth around $500,000. Antiques Roadshow later provided an update, saying that, in 2016, the value of this blanket increased to a range of $750,000 to $1,000,000.





Donald Ellis broke down when he found out the value, recognizing that there had never been any wealth in his family of poor farmers.

“I can’t believe it,” Ellis said tearfully. “My grandmother, you know — they were poor farmers […] there was no wealth in the family.”

Even the appraiser said he had trouble breathing as soon as Ellis walked in with this historical gem.

Little did L.T. know that his Navajo blanket would be even more valuable after putting it up for auction. His reaction as bidding skyrockets proves it, especially around the 5:30 mark.

“I never thought mine would be worth anything close to that, I thought maybe it would be worth $10,000 or $15,000 or something,” L.T. said.

