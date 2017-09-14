Man’s proposal starts off with a splash when he drops the $3K engagement ring into a pond

A Missouri couple ended up in a pond after the boyfriend’s attempt at a romantic proposal on a bridge went horribly wrong — and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Seth Dixon was proposing to Ruth Salas on Saturday on a bridge overlooking a pond in a beautiful park. However, the $3,000 engagement ring popped out of the box mid-proposal and fell through the bridge’s wooden slats into the water.

“It’s absolutely real,” Dixon told the Kansas City Star. “I wish it wasn’t.”

In the footage of the proposal, Dixon can be seen getting down on one knee and then frantically patting the ground after the ring falls. A shocked Salas covers her mouth with her hands in a mix of surprise and horror.

The couple and the friend who filmed what was supposed to be a touching engagement all hopped in the water to search for the ring. When they didn’t find it, they returned the next day with more friends and family. Even with a metal detector, their search was still unsuccessful. The couple is set to get married in October, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help them pay for the ring.

