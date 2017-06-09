Mediocre human calls black patrons in Starbucks “slaves” before punching a homeless man

A very fragile human ruined everyone’s day with his racist rant inside of a Chicago Starbucks and subsequent assault of an elderly passerby.

A now viral video shows 23-year-old William Boucher inside of a Starbucks calling the black patrons “slaves,” reports ABC7.

Starbucks employees and bystanders attempted to get him out of the store as he shouted derogatory statements such as, “Get on all fours right now! Get on all fours! Do not walk off on two legs!”





Once outside, Boucher spit on two different black individuals and punched a 59-year-old man who was simply walking by. The man, presumed to be homeless, was later taken the hospital to be treated for an eye injury, reports PIX11.

Witnesses tackled Boucher until police arrived. He was later charged with three misdemeanor counts of battery.

“Calling people…racist slurs, when I was coming into work I was not expecting to see that,” recalled a stunned Juan Torres, an employee at the Starbucks.

NY Daily News shared a full video of the incident: