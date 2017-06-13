Missouri politician beheads a live chicken with his bare hands and carves out its heart to make a point about the sanctity of life

(Warning: This video contains graphic content.)

The Missouri Times reports that Missouri state Rep. Mike Moon, of Missouri’s 157th District, has posted a video of himself beheading a live chicken to call for “supporting life” as the Missouri General Assembly returns to deliberate a bill to end legal abortion in Missouri.

The video opens with Moon standing next to the chicken, which is hanging by its feet. Rep. Moon addresses the camera, saying that he’d been called back to the state capital for a second special session and would do so, even though he’s “right in the middle of [his] summer job.”





“Like any good career politician,” he begins, “when I get the call, I’m going back to work,” beheading the chicken with his bare hands. The dangling cock thrashes as blood drains from it.

He proceeds to dress the fresh carcass as he continues to address the camera, adding:

God gave us man dominion over life. He allows us to raise animals properly and care for them and then process them for food so we can sustain life. And that’s what I’m doing here with this chicken. So we’ve been called back to this special session for the primary purpose of supporting life, protecting the unborn specifically.

Saying that lawmakers need to “get to the heart of the matter,” Rep. Moon then reaches into the bird’s chest cavity, removing its heart.

“Today, I’m filing a bill that will lead to the stopping of abortion in the state of Missouri and I hope you’ll support it,” he concludes, his white shirt flecked with fresh blood.