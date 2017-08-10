New Yorkers stopped dead in their tracks when a man decided to wander through subway tunnels

New York’s public transit system has been rough all season in what residents have dubbed the “Summer of Hell.” Constant maintenance has kept commuters in the tunnels for longer than they’re used to and has caused backlogged trains.

Man walking towards @MTA 2/3 subway – our train slammed on breaks to avoid hitting him #nycsubway #MTA pic.twitter.com/MDEhTGW1UK — Casie Jordan 👩🏻‍💻 (@kcavery) August 10, 2017

But even hardened New Yorkers weren’t prepared to the spectacle that they witnessed Thursday morning. Twitter employee Casie Jordan was on her way to work when her train screeched to a halt. In front of them, on the tracks, was a man strolling through the tunnel. She uploaded a video of the encounter to Twitter along with some images of the subway stroller.





Man on @mta subway track -stopped uptown 2/3 train -he was laying down then got up & sat on tracks feet from 1st train car #nycsubway pic.twitter.com/B3XUWH6WqO — Casie Jordan 👩🏻‍💻 (@kcavery) August 10, 2017

A Metropolitan Transit Authority spokesperson told the New York Daily News, “Power was turned off to all tracks between 34 St.-Penn Station to Christopher St. after he was observed attempting to touch the third rail and running along the tracks between stations.” The MTA was forced to re-route five different train lines,

By 8:30 a.m., police had entered the tunnel and arrested the man — ten minutes later, trains resumed service. A police spokesperson told Rare that the suspect “is undergoing psychiatric evaluation Bellevue Hospital.” Once he has cleared that evaluation, charges will be filed. Police did not say what charges they are expecting.