In a chilling video released by police, an Ohio mom nonchalantly confesses to murdering her 5-year-old daughter in a fit of rage after initially denying any involvement in the child’s death.





“I just killed her and then she died,” 30-year-old Ming Ming Chen told detectives when asked what happened to her daughter Ashley Zhao, who was found dead inside the restaurant Chen owns with her husband last January. “I told my husband to take care of it.”

Chen proceeded to calmly tell police that she used her hands to beat the girl to death in the kitchen of their restaurant, saying, “Use your hand to do that.” After, she then tasked her husband with disposing of the girl’s remains, which he simply hid inside of their eatery.

“I need to take care of everything from the restaurant. I only have two hands. I’m not four-hands girl, I’m two hands,” Chen explained that she was stressed from work at the time of the incident and that the girl had returned home “disobedient” after a visiting her grandparents. “I don’t want to do that to Ashley, but you can’t control yourself sometimes.”

In court, Chen pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering after initially pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to murder, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children. She was sentenced to 22 years in prison and will be deported back to her home country of China following the completion of her sentence. In September, her husband Liang Zhao pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse, obstructing justice, tampering with evidence and two counts of endangering children and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The parents had first reported their daughter missing, but police later found her body “concealed” in their restaurant.