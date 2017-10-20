Newly-released video shows the moment a not-so-smart teen pulls a BB gun on a cop

A newly-released video shows the moment when a teen climbs out of a car wielding a BB gun and aiming it at a police officer. The result is a quick trip to the asphalt followed by a visit to the penitentiary.

Police in Orem, Utah recently released the clip, which allegedly shows 19-year-old Anton Oliver Preto Bay emerging from the backseat of an SUV while brandishing a BB gun. Officers are at the door, questioning the driver, who they accuse of giving them a false name when Bay gets out of the vehicle. While most of the audio is bleeped out to protect the identities of the suspects and the police, one officer can clearly be heard saying “are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?”





RELATED: What this accused cop killer pulled out during a jury selection is disturbingly gross

The incident occurred on September 29, when police got a call about a suspicious vehicle. In fact, Bay is lucky he wasn’t seriously injured, as one of the officers off-camera reached for his own gun, KSL reports. The charging documents state that Bay fired his weapon three times. Lieutenant Craig Martinez explained “He saw the gun as it came up, and he drew his handgun and was about to shoot when the other officer closed the distance. So he didn’t. And the only reason he didn’t was because the other officer was so close to the suspect at the time.”

Martinez added that he believes the suspect was trying to commit “suicide by cop.” He says that his officers say Bay repeatedly told them “just kill me.” Bay was charged with assault against a peace officer, which is a second-degree felony, along with “giving a false ID to an officer, a class A misdemeanor; marijuana possession, a class B misdemeanor; and unlawful alcohol possession, a class B misdemeanor.” His preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 31.