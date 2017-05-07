Caught on video

No cars were safe at Talladega when one NASCAR driver hit another and set off a big chain reaction

Things got interesting really quick Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama when AJ Allmendinger bumped Chase Elliot during Lap 169 of the Geico 500 and set off a chain reaction involving at least 16 cars.

It was a “Big One” and it’s even more jarring in slow motion.

This is how Allmendinger’s car ended up.

As you can see, the soon-to-be-retired Dale Earnhardt Jr. barely missed getting involved.

And how do you feel about that, sir?


As USA Today noted, Elliott initially accepted blame for the multi-car wreck but was told Allmendinger was at fault, and Allmendinger later passed that blame to Kevin Harvick.

No drivers were injured.

Matt Naham, Rare Staff | Posted on
