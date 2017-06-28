No one was killed when this SUV blew a stop sign in front of a speeding city bus, and we have no idea how

The Detroit Department of Transportation released footage from a violent crash that took place on the west side of the city last month.

As a city bus sped towards the intersection of Dexter Avenue and Doris Street on May 26th, a white SUV failed to yield at a stop sign and tried to race in front of the bus.

To say it “didn’t make it” is an understatement. The bus broadsides the white SUV, blowing out the windows and dragging the vehicle for fifty feet, according to Detroit’s Local 4 News.





The bus hadn’t stopped yet, though. After obliterating the SUV, it careens off the road, sideswiping another car before barreling through a brick wall.

The driver, a 60 year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition. Miraculously, everyone survived the wreck, including the driver of the SUV and the handful of passengers on the bus at the time.