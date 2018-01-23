Comedian Steve Brown learned dangerously that not everyone can take a joke.

Brown appeared at the Comedy House in Columbia, S.C. over the weekend when he saw a man in the audience not enjoying himself, reports the Charlotte Observer. Tumika LaSha, who recorded the incident, remembered Brown asking the man “What’s wrong?” He also asked the man why he was watching a comedy show if he didn’t intend to laugh.





The man became angry and jumped on stage. He was seen throwing punches, swinging a microphone and throwing a stool, all of which was recorded and shared on Facebook. The attack lasted for several moments before two men confronted him on stage.

The video prompted questions about the lack of security.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department later revealed that the name of the man who attacked Brown was “Marvin.” He was believed to have been drinking.

Brown later posted about the incident on Instagram, saying the attack was proof that comedy clubs need better security.

“I thank God for looking out for me and giving my old ass the ability to Bob and weave because this could have ended in horrible way,” he added.

