No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, this is literally a snake throwing up another snake

Sometimes nature is almost too strange to be true, and a recently uploaded video captures the moment when the magnificence of the animal kingdom takes a more graphic turn. In the minute-and-a-half clip, a man happens upon a large black snake and the moment that he gets closer, he begins filming as the snake vomits another, smaller snake.

RELATED: Florida snake hunters catch a huge, 15-foot python weighing 144 pounds in the Everglades

Christopher Reynolds, who captured the video was driving past the spectacle on the way home from his mother’s house when he stopped to get a closer look. According to the Daily Mail, the video was captured in Newton, Texas and when Reynolds first arrives only the tail end of the snake is visible.





RELATED: A venemous snake is hiding in plain sight in the forest–does anybody see it

It’s not uncommon for snakes to vomit their food–if they feel threatened in the middle of a meal, they’ll often let loose their dinner and scurry away to safety. Moments after this black snake releases the smaller reptile, he disappears into the bushes.