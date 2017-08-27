Not even a hit from an SUV stopped her from being the last woman standing in this fight

Warning: violent content, coarse language.

Shocking video making the rounds on the internet this week shows two women fighting in a parking lot and one of them emerging the unlikely victor.

RELATED: Watch as two women hell-bent on knocking each other out ignore all police activity and keep on fighting

Normally, getting hit by a car isn’t something you bounce back from without blinking an eye, but don’t try telling that the lady wearing the bikini top.

“Get out of the car, get out of the car” and “hit me,” she yelled at a woman in a red shirt, who was behind the wheel of the SUV involved.





That’s when the fists started flying for real, and this encounter came to a swift and decisive end.

The fight was apparently a dispute over child support that had boiled over in a serious way.

RELATED: A brawl broke out at a high school graduation, and a pregnant woman was beaten bloody

We’re not sure where this took place. Take a listen to their accents, see if you can pinpoint the location and let us know in the comments.