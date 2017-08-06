Nothing is more frustrating than watching this wrong-way driver try turning her car around — the ending defies belief

There are plenty of things that push buttons and test the limits our patience, but, when it comes to making a mess of things on the road, one driver has redefined bad driver.

Video uploaded to YouTube and elsewhere shows a woman behind the wheel of a compact car driving on the wrong side of the road in Russia. It’s a bad offense, but not unforgivable.





What happened next is a different story.

When the pressure to turn the car around was turned up, she completely fell down on the job.

First, she backed up onto the median.

Then she reversed the vehicle into a lane to no avail.

One woman got out of her car to yell at the driver, at which point she just decided to drive over the median to the right side of the road.

So, the next time you see something wacky or irritating on the road, remember this video and you’ll feel better already.