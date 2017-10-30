Officers’ unusual way of deescalating a dispute between neighbors is music to our ears

Florida officers used the power of R&B and soul music while responding to a dispute between neighbors.

A video captured by Kimberly Pryor showed the moment officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office approached a neighborhood dispute while blasting War’s 1975 hit, “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” Pryor was visiting a friend when an angry neighbor walked over and began to yell about pictures that he believed were posted on Facebook, according to WOKV. Pryor called the police after she said the neighbor made threats against her and her friend and pulled out her phone to record the interaction.





The song is heard blasting in the background as the officers slowly approached the scene. The music then cut off and one of the officers asked what the neighbors were fighting about.

“I didn’t even realize at the time that the music was coming from JSO until later when I watched the video,” Pryor said.

She later told Jacksonville.com that she was “a little irritated” because she couldn’t get the song out of her head.

