Menu
Slobodan Praljak, war criminal Read this Next

A live stream cut to black as a convicted war criminal drank poison in court -- it did not end well
Advertisement

After the abrupt firing of TODAY show host Matt Lauer, a fixture in NBC’s lineup for years, a deluge of on- and off-air stories and statements have hinted at — if not confirmed — the sexual and professional misconduct Lauer stands accused of committing.


Lauer was fired after an NBC employee reportedly made a formal human resources complaint about him on Monday concerning an alleged sexual assault that took place during the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. In an on-air statement read on the show he once hosted, co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb read a statement confirming that he was no longer with the network.

RELATED: The first details of Matt Lauer allegations have leaked out, and they involve an incident at the Olympics

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack additionally wrote in the company-wide memo that the network had reason to believe that the alleged sexual assault was “not an isolated incident.”

In the wake of his firing, years of on- and off-camera relationships are coming under new scrutiny — and much of it isn’t favorable.

One particularly damaging clip, first posted by TMZ, shows a 2006 encounter between Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira, presumably on the set of the TODAY show, which they co-hosted.

In the clip, it’s apparent that the show had gone to a commercial break when Meredith Vieira, who is standing, bends down to pick up scripts left on the table in front of them. Lauer is seated opposite her.

As she bends down, Lauer — whose microphone is still on — can be clearly heard telling Vieira she has a “pretty sweater” and tells her to “keep bending over like that” because it’s a “nice view.”

Lauer, for context, described his relationship with co-host Meredith Vieira as a “kiss on the lips relationship” as recently as 2016.

Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

After all of the rumors about her, this is how Natalie Morales responded when Matt Lauer was fired from NBC

After all of the rumors about her, this is how Natalie Morales responded when Matt Lauer was fired from NBC

Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used to cover up government officials’ sex crimes

Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used to cover up government officials’ sex crimes

A Texas man’s sex crimes against young girls were so heinous he’ll be locked up for 1,000 years

A Texas man’s sex crimes against young girls were so heinous he’ll be locked up for 1,000 years

Prince William shared the hilarious thing he is looking forward to after his little brother gets married

Prince William shared the hilarious thing he is looking forward to after his little brother gets married

A live stream cut to black as a convicted war criminal drank poison in court — it did not end well
Caught on video

A live stream cut to black as a convicted war criminal drank poison in court — it did not end well

,
Seeing a stranger in her home was bad enough, but then she checked her underwear drawer
Caught on video

Seeing a stranger in her home was bad enough, but then she checked her underwear drawer

,
Shoes were flying as a brawl between drunken customers and employees spun wildly out of control
Caught on video

Shoes were flying as a brawl between drunken customers and employees spun wildly out of control

,
Frightening body cam video shows just how quickly cops need to react to someone charging with a weapon
Caught on video

Frightening body cam video shows just how quickly cops need to react to someone charging with a weapon

,
Advertisement