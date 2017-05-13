One family got the shock of a lifetime when an uninvited guest barged through the door at dinnertime

Jeff and Amy Stubbe told WFAA that a young deer rammed through a storm door Thursday and romped into the living room, narrowly missing their dog. Surveillance video captured the scene, with the couple rising from the table in shock, and the deer slipping and sliding on the hardwood floor.

While the deer exited their home in about 30 seconds to a minute, the bizarre incident felt like it lasted much longer, Jeff told WFAA.

Animal Services personnel were able to capture the deer, which did not survive, according to WFAA.