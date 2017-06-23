One man’s attempt at being an officer was so bad that it quickly got him arrested
One man’s attempt at being an officer was so bad that it quickly got him arrested

John Dawson in Pasco County, Fla. thought he could fool Johnathan Herold into believing he was a police officer.

His ruse wasn’t successful.

Dawson was arrested and charged for impersonating an officer, reports WFLA.

Herold, whose 15-year-old son recorded the interaction, said that Dawson jumped out of his vehicle with an official-looking badge and shouted “You’re going to jail. Guys, you need to [expletive] slow down.”


“He was definitely super aggressive,” Herold recalled. He immediately noticed that something didn’t feel right about the exchange, even though Dawson was fully equipped with police lights, a decal, a laptop and even a netted backseat.

“I urge everyone if they feel uncomfortable with a situation similar to this, to proceed safely to a well-lit area and call 911,” informed Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

