A football game between two high schools got out of hand when players began to throw punches at each other in the third quarter.


According to CBS Sports, the sixth annual Florida Georgia High School All-Star Game was interrupted when the Florida seniors were up 16-0 in the game. The Palm Beach Post quoted Jamael Stewart, founder of the game.

“The thing that set everything off — one of the [Florida] receivers made a nice block on one of the players, and the player got up and didn’t like it, from Georgia, and threw a punch,” Stewart explained. “That’s what opened everything up.”

One part of the bench-clearing brawl was tweeted by Sun-Sentinel sports reporter Wells Dusenbury.

The game was called shortly after, and a video of the event was removed from YouTube.

Some argued whether or not the game should have ended.

The high schoolers also gained a few critics along the way.

