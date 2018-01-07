A football game between two high schools got out of hand when players began to throw punches at each other in the third quarter.





According to CBS Sports, the sixth annual Florida Georgia High School All-Star Game was interrupted when the Florida seniors were up 16-0 in the game. The Palm Beach Post quoted Jamael Stewart, founder of the game.

“The thing that set everything off — one of the [Florida] receivers made a nice block on one of the players, and the player got up and didn’t like it, from Georgia, and threw a punch,” Stewart explained. “That’s what opened everything up.”

One part of the bench-clearing brawl was tweeted by Sun-Sentinel sports reporter Wells Dusenbury.

VIDEO: There was just a MASSIVE brawl in the Florida Georgia HS All-Star Game. Punches thrown, players stomping other players. Game called in 3Q. Wow. pic.twitter.com/s2avZnmOL3 — Wells Dusenbury (@DuseReport) January 6, 2018

The game was called shortly after, and a video of the event was removed from YouTube.

Some argued whether or not the game should have ended.

Coach. That was not a small fight. That was a full out bench-clearing brawl where the players were not responding to the coaches and referees. That had nothing to do with intensity and everything to do with lack of discipline. — Bob Miller (@bulldawgbob2_BI) January 6, 2018

The high schoolers also gained a few critics along the way.

Of course a fight broke out on the field at the Florida vs. Georgia high school all star game. Can’t take Palm Beach County nowhere. Smh. — Jessica Singer (@Daily_Jess) January 6, 2018

We just can't have nice things https://t.co/gAbo0AR6uS — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 6, 2018

