Passengers on a Delta flight had to get creative when water kept falling on their laps during a recent flight

Seriously, 2017 is not a good year to be an airline company’s public relations manager.

Twitter user Tommy McCullough tweeted at Delta to let them know that his father was a “good sport” after having to endure water falling into his lap the entire plane ride from Atlanta to Fort Myers, Florida.

According to NBC4 New York, McCullough’s father didn’t receive help from the flight attendants until the plane nearly reached their destination. The flight attendants finally stuffed the leak with napkins.

About half a dozen passengers were in the same predicament as McCullough’s father, leaving the aircraft soaked.

McCullough revealed that Delta issued a $100 travel voucher.

But, at least it was just water and not a scorpion crawling about the flight!

McCullough tweeted out videos and pictures from his flight.

Hey @Delta, be glad my father is such a good sport about sitting in water for a whole flight. Water falling from ceiling onto passengers. pic.twitter.com/u3904IYKWc — Tommy (@TomassoLP) June 30, 2017

Delta flight 801. I have another video too pic.twitter.com/u6ifaTNSJT — Tommy (@TomassoLP) June 30, 2017