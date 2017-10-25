Bank customer caught on video delivering a smack-down to a would-be robber

A Pennsylvania bank robber picked the wrong building when he decided to pull a heist last Friday. The would-be thief met with a civilian who wasn’t about to let him get away too easily — and it was all caught on video.

Bank surveillance cameras captured the suspect, whom police named as John Ryall, rushing into the bank wearing a mask and holding a gun. Suddenly, Robert Sakosky burst into the picture, tackling the thief to the ground and struggling with him off camera. The entire altercation lasted only a few minutes, and eventually the beaten bandit sprinted out the door (without his gun or any money). Police were later able to nab him, and Sakosky and employees of the bank identified Ryall as the robber, WJW reports.





Before the robber ran off, Sakosky managed to remove his mask, and in the video, he can be seen slamming the suspect to the ground. The civilian badass generally leads an uneventful life; he’s a manager at a nearby hotel, and employees describe him as a regular boss. One worker told WJW, “He’s definitely a hero, but he’s just a normal guy. I mean, he’s personable. He’s a good boss. He never gets angry. I’m honestly surprised he did it.”

Ryall is facing multiple charges, including robbery and terroristic threats. He was booked in Lackawanna County Prison, PennLive reports.