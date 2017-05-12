People are losing it over this gross yet fascinating video of a clam digging into the sand

Sometimes, there are videos that just really don’t make any sense, and the latest viral video that is sweeping the internet has the entire web scratching their heads. Some people find it unspeakably gross, others think it’s funny, while some believe that the clip shows the awesome power of nature. However you feel, this video of a clam digging in the sand is sure to make you feel something.

Controversial opinion: I thoroughly enjoy the video of the clam digging itself into the mud — Valbus Crumbledore (@CaptainValcon) May 11, 2017

Just watched a 30 second commercial to watch a 17 second video of a clam burrowing into the sand, how's your love life? — Banana Graveyard (@bananagrvyrd) May 10, 2017

In order to get to the bottom of the disturbing clip, The Washington Post called in a professor from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to break down the video that all of Facebook is talking about. She explained that it’s a razor clam and that what we’re seeing is the creature relaxing “its muscles, which causes the shell to open…then it squeezes water into the bottom of its foot.” She also said that the strange moment at the end, when the clam spits up a black liquid is just “the clam expelling the junk in its system.”

The video, which was captured in Northern Oregon, has been watched over 10 million times on Facebook. Some people had some pretty creative remarks, like Jess Callaway who said, “I wasn’t expecting the near perfect arch of sand to come rocketing out the behind. I gotta tell ya, I’m not sure I’m the same person anymore.”