Police announce a major development in the beating of a woman and her daughter at a Georgia chicken stand

A couple accused of attacking a woman and her teenage daughter at a South Georgia food stand two weeks ago surrendered to police early Wednesday, police confirmed.

Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha M. Smith turned themselves in to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Baxley police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Officials transported the couple to Appling County, where the June 22 attack happened. The Smiths face aggravated assault charges.

According to police, the couple assaulted Qwik Chick food stand owner Jeanette Norris and her 15-year-old daughter after the Smiths complained about the portion size and temperature of their order. Norris refunded the couple their money and told the irate customers she had called police.

Police say that’s when Latasha Smith punched Norris in the face, breaking her nose. As Norris’ daughter rushed to help her, police say Nathaniel Smith punched the teenager in the face.