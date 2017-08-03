Police are looking for a rifle-holding hottie who held up a Sprint store

Police in North Carolina are searching for a suspect who held up a Sprint store in Fayetteville. According to the Charlotte Observer, the unnamed woman entered the store on Monday evening and strutted up to the counter.

RELATED: Dashcam footage shows the horrifying moment a suspected drunk driver smashed into a cop

Armed with only a shotgun and a head-turning body, she demanded that the clerk give her a phone. Moments later, she left carrying the phone and holding the rifle to her shoulder.





In a Facebook post, Fayetteville police wrote that the suspect disappeared in a dark blue Mazda. Police described her as a white woman with dark hair and a tattoo on her right shoulder. In the surveillance footage, the tattoo is clearly visible. Unfortunately, it’s tough to make out — it seems that the ink may be a few years old and has blurred.

RELATED: Michelle Carter will serve 2.5 years in prison for the role she played in her boyfriend’s suicide

At this time, police have not identified the woman and are asking the public for help in apprehending the suspect. It seems that she left the store without taking any money — only the phone.