Police are on the hunt for two men whose gas station shootout nearly took out a school bus

Police are investigating a shooting that involved a school bus early Thursday morning in east Charlotte.
Officers said that around 7:30 a.m., two people at the Citgo gas station near Parkwood Avenue at The Plaza got into an argument before shooting at each other.
Channel 9 obtained surveillance video that shows one man walk up and approach another man at a gas pump and start shooting. The video shows the man as he runs away but comes back, takes cover behind his car door and returns fire as the first man drives off.
One of the rounds struck a window on a passing school bus.
Police said the school bus, which was heading to Charlotte Lab School — a charter school — was not the target of the shooting.
Officers said no students were injured, but the bus driver was struck by broken glass.
RELATED: A man jumped on the hood of a moving school bus, and it didn’t end well for him at all
Kaiden and Kade Puckett were sitting in the row right behind the bus driver when the bullet shattered the window. Their mother, Kristie Williams, rushed to the scene and the school to make sure her daughters were OK.
There were 20 kids on the bus.
“I knew when they said it was the window behind the driver. I knew what seat I put them in this morning. They said, ‘We got glass all over us,’ and they were comforting me. They said, ‘Oh we’re fine,'” Williams said.
Detectives told Channel 9 that the shooters left the scene in separate vehicles.
Another passing car was also struck by the gunfire but the driver was not hurt.
The Charlotte Lab School emailed all the parents about the shooting.