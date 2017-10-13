Police are on the hunt for two men whose gas station shootout nearly took out a school bus

Officers said no students were injured, but the bus driver was struck by broken glass.

RELATED: A man jumped on the hood of a moving school bus, and it didn’t end well for him at all

Kaiden and Kade Puckett were sitting in the row right behind the bus driver when the bullet shattered the window. Their mother, Kristie Williams, rushed to the scene and the school to make sure her daughters were OK.

There were 20 kids on the bus.

“I knew when they said it was the window behind the driver. I knew what seat I put them in this morning. They said, ‘We got glass all over us,’ and they were comforting me. They said, ‘Oh we’re fine,'” Williams said.

The school bus was heading to Charlotte Lab Charter. It was filled with young students. The window was shot out above the stop sign. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/gO8nlXkDEy — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) October 12, 2017

Detectives told Channel 9 that the shooters left the scene in separate vehicles.

Another passing car was also struck by the gunfire but the driver was not hurt.