Police are searching for a man who assaulted and threatened Hispanic construction workers

Seattle Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted and threatened to kill Hispanic construction workers.

The suspect approached the victims as they walked through the parking lot of a Bevmo store at the end of a work day. The man began to shout “Go back to your own country” and “You are taking our jobs!” A victim used their cell phone camera to record the suspect shouting obscenities towards the group. The cell phone video captured his insults as well as his threats to kill the workers.





According to a police report, the suspect also punched and kicked three people in the group.

“He obviously is mad about whatever, but the fact is this guy is taking it out on innocent victims. This guy really needs to be in custody before he hurts someone seriously,” said Crime Stoppers Puget Sound’s Ret. Det. Myrle Carner.

The suspect is a white male in his 30s or 40s with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue polo shirt with a logo at the time of the incident. Authorities are offering a cash reward of $1,000. Anyone with information is invited to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers or call call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).