Police have identified the vicious assailants of a 15-year-old girl and her mother that left the teen concussed and bruised

Editor’s note: although the surveillance camera indicates this was filmed in 2010, police say this is incorrect and that the incident took place on June 22, 2017.

Police in Baxley, Ga., have identified the two people who launched a vicious assault on Qwik Chik owner Jeanette Norris and her 15-year-old daughter because they were upset with that their chicken was cold and that there weren’t enough fries.

They pair has been identified as Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha M. Smith.





In case you missed it, this is what happened on Thursday.

Nathaniel Eric Smith shockingly punched the teen girl directly in the face, concussing and bruising her.

Her mother Jeanette suffered a broken nose. She said that the altercation started verbally and gave the Smiths refunds. Things escalated from there.

“She went berserk. They both lost it, him and her both; started cussing and beating on the window,” Norris said. The business owner said she told the Smiths the police were on the way.

Then punches were thrown.

“One of my employees yelled, ‘He’s got her,’ and that’s when I realized he had hit her,” she said. “Who does that? Who punches a child like she’s a grown man standing there? He needs putting under the jail.”

Chief James Godfrey of the Baxley Police Department told WTOC he’s never seen anything like it.

“I’ve been here, what, 41 years – 30 of them as chief. I have never seen anything like this. I’ve never heard of anything like this,” he said. “The security camera footage that we put out tells it all. That’s just pure brutality.”

Warrants for the arrests of the Smiths for aggravated battery and cruelty to children are active.

Authorities say they fled the scene in a silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade with the license plate REU8495 and are known to have access to a silver 2004 Cadillac Deville 4s with the plate PVK5483, and a green 1996 Cadillac Deville 4s with a BXQ1673 plate.

All of them are Georgia plates.