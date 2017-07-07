Police officer’s body cam captures Oklahoma man proposing to his girlfriend as he’s being arrested

It’s probably not the preferred way to receive a marriage proposal, but Leandria Keith didn’t seem to mind that her soon-to-be husband was being arrested as he popped the question.

Brandon Thompson decided to get down on one knee as Muskogee, Oklahoma, police put him in handcuffs. They came to arrest Thompson on the Fourth of July, which also happens to be his birthday, for six felony warrants.

Footage caught on one of the officer’s body cams shows Thompson walking out of the house with his hands up with several other adults around him. Thompson suddenly asks one of the officers for permission to do something. The officer says OK, and Thompson drops to one knee and asks Keith to marry him.





Muskogee Police Department spokesman Lincoln Anderson told News on 6, “When the other officer told me that he was going to propose, I think my initial response was, ‘You’re kidding me?'”

It was no joke, and Keith said “yes.”

“I knew I was gonna say yes,” she told News On 6. “Like, I love him a lot. We go through our ups and downs. I guess it’s like unconditional love, you know?”

The newly engaged couple plan to get married once they work out Thompson’s legal issues. The police spokesman told the news station that he hopes Thompson can use his heightened commitment to Keith to get his life straightened out and put the warrants behind him for good.

“Maybe by him taking this step to propose to her, so they can get married, he can take a step to getting his life together and putting these warrants behind him and improving the life of his kids and his future wife,” Anderson said.